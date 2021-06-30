Balancing social media usage for World Social Media Day

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - For World Social Media Day, experts are warning smartphone users to limit the amount of time they spend online.

The year 2020 put more people online than ever before to keep connected. Today, connectivity to friends and family online remains the main reason many join various platforms.

The Oshkosh Senior Center said that in 2020, Facebook became a saving grace for seniors in the area who were not able to see their families.

The center works with seniors through the ‘Connect through Tech’ program, to teach the basics of Facebook, how to connect with loved ones, and stay safe online.

In the last year, the center said more seniors have gained independence from their social media usage, leading them to continue living at home rather than in an assisted living space.

Despite the connectivity powers of social media, over-usage has been linked to depression, anxiety, and sleeplessness in youth.

Lisa Anderson with The Healing Place said to avoid side effects, people should limit their social media use and screen time to three hours a day.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.