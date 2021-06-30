Advertisement

Ashby tagged, but Brewers sweep Cubs for 8th straight win

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames hits a grand-slam against the Chicago Cubs during the...
Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames hits a grand-slam against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Highly touted Milwaukee prospect Aaron Ashby got hammered for seven runs in the first inning of his big league debut, but Luis Urias homered twice as the Brewers rallied to rout the Chicago Cubs 15-7 for their eighth straight win.

The Brewers swept the three-game series and increased their NL Central lead to six games over Chicago.

The Cubs lost their sixth in a row.

Willy Adames hit a grand slam during an eight-run burst in the fourth inning that put Milwaukee ahead 14-7.

His error at shortstop helped the Cubs break loose at the start against Ashby.

