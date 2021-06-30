Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Plant makes its own antibiotic

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scientists studying traditional folk remedies in rural Italy made a surprising discovery. They identified a plant that produces its own antibiotic treatment. It doesn’t kill staph bacteria but does something else to it. Brad Spakowitz gives us details in today’s “3 Brilliant Minutes.”

We also get an update on the search for life in our solar system. Another group of researchers chimed in on theories about life in the clouds of Venus and suggests we move our attention to find life in the clouds of another planet -- a much, much bigger planet.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
After reaching 50% getting COVID-19 shot, Wisconsin doesn’t “move the needle”
FILE
Toddler killed by train in central Wisconsin
Suspects in armed home invasion robberies.
Complaint: Suspects charged in home invasions pointed gun at child, stabbed dog
Oconto Falls man killed in crash on Highway 41

Latest News

The Kaukauna Ghosts softball defeated Sun Prairie 1-0 in the WIAA Division 1 State Championship...
Kaukauna wins Division 1 Softball Title
Denmark advances to D2 State Baseball Championship
Marinette softball falls in D2 State Semifinals
Balancing Social Media Use
Balancing Social Media Use
Green Bay Common Council approves apartment, grocery store development
Green Bay Common Council approves apartment, grocery store development