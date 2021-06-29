Woman convicted in crash that ejected passenger into Fox River

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 18-year-old Green Bay woman has been convicted in a crash that sent one of her passengers into the Fox River.

On June 28, Ayne Valle-Nunez pleaded no contest to a charge of Injury by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle. She was found guilty and five other counts were dismissed but read into the record.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20.

Valle-Nunez was 17 when her car crashed on the Main Street Bridge in May of 2020. A 17-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle and into the Fox River.

The passenger was rescued by a boater.

Valle-Nunez and another passenger were hurt.

A witness told investigators Ayne and her passengers had been drinking at a home and decided to drive to the Fox River to watch the sunrise.

Prosecutors say Valle-Nunez told investigators she had had multiple shots of alcohol, including tequila, but couldn’t remember anything else.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.