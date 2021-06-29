Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds Burch homicide conviction

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has upheld the homicide conviction of George Burch in the 2016 killing of Ledgeview mom Nicole Vanderheyden.

On Tuesday, the state’s High Court justices affirmed the judgment of the circuit court. That means they will not refer the case back to the lower court for a new trial.

Justice Brian Hagedorn wrote the decision, with Justice Rebecca Grassl Bradley writing the concurring opinion. Justice Ann Walsh Bradley wrote the dissenting opinion.

“First, relying on the Fourth Amendment, Burch moved to suppress the admission of incriminating cell phone data. This data was obtained via an unrelated criminal investigation and kept in a police database. A different law enforcement agency investigating the homicide came upon this data and used it to connect Burch to the homicide. Burch argues that the initial download of the data exceeded the scope of his consent, the data was unlawfully retained, and the subsequent accessing of the data violated his reasonable expectation of privacy. We conclude that even if some constitutional defect attended either the initial download or subsequent accessing of the cell phone data, there was no law enforcement misconduct that would warrant exclusion of that data. Therefore, we conclude the circuit court correctly denied Burch’s motion to suppress that data,” reads Hagedorn’s decision.

“Regarding the second pre-trial evidentiary motion, Burch asks us to reverse the circuit court’s discretionary decision to admit evidence from a Fitbit device allegedly worn by the victim’s boyfriend at the time of the homicide. This evidence, Burch maintains, should have been accompanied by expert testimony and was insufficiently authenticated. We agree with the State that the circuit court’s decision to admit this evidence was not an erroneous exercise of discretion. Burch’s judgment of conviction is affirmed.”

In her dissent, Justice Ann Walsh Bradley writes, “This case presents a groundbreaking question. To my knowledge, this is the first appellate court decision in the country to conclude that Fitbit step-counting evidence is admissible absent expert testimony explaining how the device works. The parties have not cited, and I have not found, any case making such a proclamation. The majority’s analysis provides a slim reed upon which to support such a novel determination.

“Rather than allowing evaluation of the question, the majority cuts off the debate. It essentially rubber stamps the circuit court’s erroneous analysis and declares Fitbit’s technology to be simple enough to be presented as evidence without the benefit of an expert witness or further consideration of its reliability.”

The Supreme Court considered Burch’s appeal of his conviction of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in Brown County. Burch said his Fourth Amendment rights were violated by Brown County Sheriff’s Office investigators who extracted cell phone data originally seized by Green Bay Police in an unrelated hit-and-run case.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments from both sides in April.

“In this case... it is very clear that consent was limited,” said Ana Babcock, George Burch’s defense attorney. “It’s gonna take a lot more specificity to get from a narrow conversation about text messages to suddenly downloading every single bit of data, otherwise that is the classic bait and switch deception.”

Burch was never charged in the hit-and-run incident where he gave police consent to download his cell phone data.

“If a defendant is acquitted, what basis do they have to keep that information?” argued Babcock. She also argued about how often it could be shared if it was obtained during an unrelated incident.

“This court should make very clear... if police want a new search, they should have to get a new warrant,” said Babcock. “Buch testified to a lot of this stuff, but the problem is, is that illegal search when they went into that cell phone again, was the venomous tree which all of the fruits of conviction sprouted.”

The case made national headlines due to the use of Fitbit and Google data as evidence. It’s believed to be one of the first cases to get a conviction with this evidence. A tech analyst testified that Google data put George Burch at sites where Nicole Vanderheyden was killed and her body was dumped.

Prior to trial, Burch’s attorneys filed a motion saying their client’s constitutional rights were violated when Brown County investigators obtained cell phone data during the investigation. A Brown County Circuit Court judge denied that motion and allowed the evidence to be presented at trial.

State prosecutors argue that evidence shows Burch committed the crime.

“Burch’s DNA was at the crime scene. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office learned that the Green Bay Police Department had previously extracted his cell phone’s contents with his consent in an unrelated investigation. The BCSO reviewed and extracted data and found additional evidence connecting Burch to the crime,” reads the state’s brief.

“This Court should conclude that because the GPBD extracted the data with Burch’s consent, the BCSO’s examination of it did not violate the Fourth Amendment.”

The state argued Burch should have limited consent given to police in relation to his cell phone data.

“A reasonable person should understand that when you give consent to download a cell phone, they get access to everything on there,” said Aaron O’Neil, representing the State of Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court decided to hear the appeal based on these issues:

1. Would a reasonable person consider the scope of consent to search a cell phone to be limited by the person’s discussion with law enforcement, or would a reasonable person properly consider a subsequent discussion about police extracting “the information” from the cell phone as showing the person had consented to police searching the phone in its entirety?

2. May a reasonable person consider the broad scope of the consent form signed by Burch despite the officer’s initial request to review only the text messages on the phone?

3. After police downloaded information from the cell phone, what portion of Burch’s data could it lawfully retain?

4. If the police department was permitted to retain some or all of the downloaded material, how long could it do so?

5. Did the status of the original investigation that produced the download affect the ability of police to lawfully retain the downloaded material?

6. Did the police have any obligation to return the downloaded material to Burch, and if so, when?

CASE BACKGROUND

Nicole Vanderheyden disappeared May 21, 2016, after a night out with friends at Green Bay bars. At some point, Nicole ended up in Burch’s vehicle. Google Dashboard data showed Burch traveling to Vanderheyden’s home and then to the area where her body was found.

A medical examiner testified that Vanderheyden was strangled and beaten to death. Nicole was described as “unrecognizable.” A forensic dentist was needed to positively identify her. A bloody cord was found in near her home. Prosecutors say that cord was used to strangle her.

Nicole suffered 241 injuries to her body.

Burch was arrested in September 2016 after testing showed his DNA was found on Nicole’s body.

Burch said he was being interviewed for another case, a possible hit-and-run, when he allowed a Green Bay Police officer to view his text messages and download data from his phone in order to prove he wasn’t involved in the hit-and-run. Burch was cleared in the hit-and-run investigation, but police kept the phone data and it ended up with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office during the investigation into the murder. A judge’s decision stated Burch signed a consent form giving the Green Bay officer or any “assisting personnel” permission to search his phone.

At trial, the prosecution said Burch raped and killed Vanderheyden after she rebuffed his advances.

Sgt. Richard Loppnow of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office testified about a Google account linked to George Burch’s cell phone. Loppnow says he sent a warrant to Google with Burch’s Gmail account. Google complied and provided Loppnow a spreadsheet showing Burch’s data.

Burch’s defense tried to point the finger at Nicole’s boyfriend, Douglass Detrie. They painted Detrie as a jealous boyfriend who went into a rage and killed Vanderheyden after finding her having consensual sex with Burch outside the Ledgeview home. Burch testified that Detrie forced him at gunpoint to drive to an area off Hoffman Road in Bellevue and leave Nicole’s body in a field there.

“It’s not this sexual fantasy that this man has. She struggled. She resisted. He punished her for it,” said District Attorney David Lasee during closing arguments.

SENTENCING

“Mr. Burch, this is a crime, that would, I believe, merit the death penalty, and for that you have to die in prison,” Judge John Zakowski said as he ordered the convicted killer to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Burch’s defense asked for the judge to consider parole. His lawyers asked Burch be eligible to request parole after 25-30 years in prison. The defense argued rehabilitation could change Burch.

Judge Zakowski disagreed.

After impact statements, the judge addressed the court. He said the death of Nicole Vanderheyden “is the most brutal murder that has ever been committed by one person in the history of Brown County.”

