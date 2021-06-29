UWGB thrilled to host state softball tournament

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time ever, the WIAA Girls High School State Softball Tournament is being held in Green Bay.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the WIAA couldn’t hold the tournament at its normal location in Madison, so UW-Green Bay decided to step in.

During the next three days, UWGB will host the top softball teams in the state, thanks to a phone call from the WIAA a few months ago.

“They saw we had a full turf field here in Green Bay and reached out - and obviously they have girls volleyball and girls basketball over at the Resch, so they’re familiar with our city - and asked if we’d be interested and Chancellor Alexander was all over it and said 100%,” said Joey Daniels, the UWGB Associate Athletic Director for Operations.

By hosting the tournament, the college gets to showcase its campus.

“It’s great, it’s free advertising for our campus, I mean all of these students - five different divisions, 15 games over 3 days - so parents, future or prospective students, the girls that are playing here, it’s great. It’s great for our campus for them to come and check it out.”

Due to COVID restrictions, each team is allowed 300 fans per game.

Despite the tournament traditionally being played in Madison, parents say their daughters are thrilled to be competing in Green Bay.

“It’s state softball, they love being here, not disappointed whatsoever and I think the road trip, staying overnight, the camaraderie, spending the night in the hotel - it’s a big deal for these girls.”

And a big deal for UWGB, which hopes to play host again in the future.

“We’ve had conversations with WIAA about how we’d love to be on your list to be considered, I know they have a good relationship with Madison down there at Goodman Field, but we want to be on that list. I know girls volleyball and girls basketball are at the Resch, why not bring a third one here to Green Bay.”

Area teams competing this year include Kaukauna, Marinette, Peshtigo and Mishicot.

From all of us at Action 2 News, good luck!

RELATED: Marinette, Kaukauna advance to State Softball Tournament

RELATED: Oakfield wins WIAA Division 5 State Title

RELATED: Kaukauna softball advances to Division 1 State Semifinals

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.