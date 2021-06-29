Advertisement

Summerfest grounds ready to unveil renovated American Family stage

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re headed to Summerfest this year, you’ll see some changes to the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

After more than two years of construction, the newly renovated amphitheater is bracing for its first shows.

The new features include an additional 20,000 square feet of space.

They’ve also doubled the number of women’s restrooms, and reconfigured the concert seating, adding about 800 more spots.

“There’s way more room for them to move around, to get to a restroom, to get to a bar, and it’s just going to provide a lot more comfort for the general public,” says Done Smiley, the President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival.

Organizers also say after years of feedback, they have added cupholders.

Over the stage, the roof has been lifted 46 feet, and the stage itself is adjustable to fit larger acts.

The Foo Fighters will be the first band to take the stage in just a few weeks.

RELATED: Summerfest announces lineup for 2021 festival

RELATED: Summerfest 2021 moved to September

RELATED: 2,000 workers needed for Summerfest

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of the Chicago Street Pub fire. June 28, 2021
Fire chief: Chicago Street Pub fire cause officially “undetermined,” relief fund set up
How much rain did you receive from June 26-27?
Man dies after getting pulled from the water in Door County
Fire in machine causes $50,000 worth of damages at Georgia Pacific
Police investigate the robbery of a Walgreens on the west side. June 28, 2021
Man arrested for Green Bay Walgreens robbery

Latest News

Appleton to rename school in honor of Ron Dunlap
Appleton to rename school in honor of Ron Dunlap
Summerfest grounds ready to unveil renovated American Family stage
Summerfest grounds ready to unveil renovated American Family stage
State health officials warn of increase in respiratory illnesses
State health officials warn of increase in respiratory illnesses
4 displaced following Appleton house fire, no injuries reported
4 displaced following Appleton house fire, no injuries reported
State health officials warn of increase in respiratory illnesses