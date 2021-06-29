Summerfest grounds ready to unveil renovated American Family stage

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re headed to Summerfest this year, you’ll see some changes to the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

After more than two years of construction, the newly renovated amphitheater is bracing for its first shows.

The new features include an additional 20,000 square feet of space.

They’ve also doubled the number of women’s restrooms, and reconfigured the concert seating, adding about 800 more spots.

“There’s way more room for them to move around, to get to a restroom, to get to a bar, and it’s just going to provide a lot more comfort for the general public,” says Done Smiley, the President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival.

Organizers also say after years of feedback, they have added cupholders.

Over the stage, the roof has been lifted 46 feet, and the stage itself is adjustable to fit larger acts.

The Foo Fighters will be the first band to take the stage in just a few weeks.

