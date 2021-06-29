Advertisement

State health officials warn of increase in respiratory illnesses

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - State health officials are warning people of a rise in non-COVID-19 respiratory viruses throughout the month of June.

On Monday, the Department of Health Services (DHS) announced it had issued a Health Alert Network to health care providers, local and tribal health departments, as well as other partners regarding a rise in nonCOVID-19 respiratory illnesses.

Those illnesses include Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and Parainfluenza, as well as seasonal coronaviruses.

The spread is happening mostly in kids, and they’re ranging from mild-severe cases.

Health officials say it has also been a trend in Wisconsin and in other parts of the country, adding it is unusual to see high numbers of these types of viruses at this time of the year.

Anyone with a respiratory illness should be tested for COVID-19 and stay home in order to recover.

If you have to go out, experts ask that you wear a mask.

CLICK HERE to read the full Health Alert Network.

