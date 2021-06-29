Advertisement

Sex crimes, child porn get Manitowoc County man 30 years in federal prison

Timothy Tetzlaff is sentenced in federal court for sex crimes involving underage children
Timothy Tetzlaff is sentenced in federal court for sex crimes involving underage children(Manitowoc County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 59-year-old man from Mishicot was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sex crimes against children.

Judge William Griesbach handed down the sentence Thursday against Timothy Tetzlaff, who pleaded guilty in March to Production of Child Pornography and Transportation of a Minor with the Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity.

Federal prosecutors say Tetzlaff sexually abused at least eight children in the Manitowoc area since 1987, often during camping trips around the U.S. and Canada but also at his home in Mishicot. One of the children came forward in October last year. As Manitowoc authorities and FBI investigated the case, more victims came forward. Investigators also found digital images of one of the victims taken in 2015; Tetzlaff apparently took the photos while the child was sleeping.

Judge Griesbach said a 30-year sentence should protect the community, given Tetzlaff’s age. His prison sentence will be followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate the robbery of a Walgreens on the west side. June 28, 2021
Man arrested for Green Bay Walgreens robbery
The aftermath of the Chicago Street Pub fire. June 28, 2021
Fire chief: Chicago Street Pub fire cause officially “undetermined,” relief fund set up
Authorities need your help in finding Marquita Smith, a teen who they consider missing and...
Allouez teen considered missing and endangered
The post listed attributes such as having car insurance, a full-time job, no criminal record,...
Winnebago County GOP shares controversial meme identifying “signs of white supremacy”
An SUV hit a bank building after crashing through a roundabout and losing a tire. The driver...
Car hits Appleton bank; driver arrested for 3rd OWI

Latest News

Scales of Justice
Court: Former drug smuggler can practice law in Wisconsin
June 29 mid morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Soggy Tuesday
June 29 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms Tuesday
Fireworks Safety Tips
Dodge County man seriously injured in fireworks accident