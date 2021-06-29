Sex crimes, child porn get Manitowoc County man 30 years in federal prison

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 59-year-old man from Mishicot was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sex crimes against children.

Judge William Griesbach handed down the sentence Thursday against Timothy Tetzlaff, who pleaded guilty in March to Production of Child Pornography and Transportation of a Minor with the Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity.

Federal prosecutors say Tetzlaff sexually abused at least eight children in the Manitowoc area since 1987, often during camping trips around the U.S. and Canada but also at his home in Mishicot. One of the children came forward in October last year. As Manitowoc authorities and FBI investigated the case, more victims came forward. Investigators also found digital images of one of the victims taken in 2015; Tetzlaff apparently took the photos while the child was sleeping.

Judge Griesbach said a 30-year sentence should protect the community, given Tetzlaff’s age. His prison sentence will be followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.