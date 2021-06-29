Rural departments played critical role during fire at Chicago Street Pub, New Hope United Methodist Church

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - Inspectors still need more time to sift through the rubble at the scene of Friday’s massive fire in Ledgeview at the Chicago Street Pub and Grill, as well as the neighboring New Hope United Methodist Church.

Now we’re getting a look at how rural fire departments played a major role in the extinguishing of Friday’s fire.

“It’s the equivalent of your fire department calling 911 and saying, ‘Bring the cavalry,’ and we use it quite frequently,” said Assistant Chief Rob Goplin of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, and President of the Brown County Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS).

In this case, the cavalry came from near and far -- nearly an hour away.

“The system is designed to make sure you don’t completely wipe out any area, so we had some reserve resources in Brown County to handle other calls, but we actually pulled resources from Manitowoc County and Shawano County in to help with this fire,” said Goplin.

The MABAS is a well-oiled machine that plans and coordinates responses to critical incidents.

Friday’s fire in Ledgeview generated the highest alarm MABAS has -- five alarm -- not just to bring in nearly 150 personnel but more than 70 pieces of equipment.

In this case, the equipment was trucks commonly used by smaller, more rural fire departments that proved to be critical.

“Any time you have a fire of this magnitude, it’s going to put stress on a water system, and you always want to balance having enough water to fight the fire without running the community out of water,” said Gopin. “You still need to be able to maintain water for the community. So in this case, they were augmenting the municipal water supply with tenders -- in other words, trucks that haul water to the fire scene so that we can use that water as well.”

Firefighters say there’s always concern of using so much water at one time they’ll strain the supply for the rest of the community.

That was their fear Friday, so more tenders from multiple communities were brought in to transport water to the scene.

The effort takes a lot of coordination.

“It’s almost like a ballet. There’s a lot of choreography to when to move a truck, where to move it, what route it should take and all that kind of stuff,” said Goplin. And the people that do that regularly are very, very, very good at it and it’s truly an art.”

He adds people frequently ask why they need to pull resources from so far away, but the answer is easy.

“Number one, the help was needed. Number two, you will get that help back when you need it,” said Goplin.

Cleanup will take a while, but as Action 2 News first reported Monday, the family who runs the pub does plan to rebuild.

