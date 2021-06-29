Oconto Falls man killed in crash on Highway 41

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 76-year-old Oconto Falls man was killed in a crash Monday in Oconto County.

The victim was identified as Manfred Maass.

At 11:48 a.m., dispatchers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 41 and County Road A in the Town of Little River.

A 19-year-old Lena man was driving south on 41 when Maass’s vehicle attempted to cross the highway from County Road A. The Lena man’s ’vehicle hit Maass’s vehicle in the southbound lanes.

The Lena man, who was not identified, was treated for minor injuries.

Maass was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

