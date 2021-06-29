Advertisement

New partnership could benefit neighborhoods across the Fox Valley

NeighborWorks Green Bay sign
NeighborWorks Green Bay sign
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - NeighborWorks Green Bay is increasing its presence in the Fox Valley.

The organization which works to help strengthen and revitalize neighborhoods has announced its acquisition of the Neighborhood Partners program.

For the past ten years Neighborhood Partners led by Julie Filapek has played a role in helping neighborhoods like one near Columbus School in Appleton have a better quality of life.

Now, she says the organization will be able to offer even more.

“It’s going to be really exciting because of the resources that are going to come together,” added Filapek.

In a new partnership with NeighborWorks Green Bay, a bigger focus will now be on putting people into homes and renovating areas that might seem somewhat blighted.

“As they identify challenges in the landscape in the built environment we can play a role in addressing those as well, whether it’s a distressed home or vacant lot that we can build on or some other opportunities I think we could really compliment each other with our skills and capacities,” said Noel Halvorsen, President and CEO.

So far 15 to 20 neighborhoods have already received help, from Neighborhood Partners in the Fox Valley area which works with people to connect and mobilize together as they achieve a common goal.

Filapek added, “The kinds of things that neighbors do include community arts projects, and gardening, and all kinds of social connection activities because for most neighborhoods, that’s what is most important to them, getting their neighborhood closely connected together.”

Together, the two agencies will cover a 37 county area across central and northeast Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate the robbery of a Walgreens on the west side. June 28, 2021
Man arrested for Green Bay Walgreens robbery
Authorities need your help in finding Marquita Smith, a teen who they consider missing and...
Allouez teen considered missing and endangered
The post listed attributes such as having car insurance, a full-time job, no criminal record,...
Winnebago County GOP shares controversial meme identifying “signs of white supremacy”
Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
The aftermath of the Chicago Street Pub fire. June 28, 2021
Fire chief: Chicago Street Pub fire cause officially “undetermined,” relief fund set up

Latest News

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young draws a foul from Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis during...
Hawks holding out hobbled Trae Young in Game 3 against Bucks
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Evers kills GOP bill ending federal unemployment bonus
Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue demonstrates the dangers of at home fireworks
Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue demonstrates the dangers of at home fireworks
UW Health on masking
UW Health on masking