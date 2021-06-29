New partnership could benefit neighborhoods across the Fox Valley

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - NeighborWorks Green Bay is increasing its presence in the Fox Valley.

The organization which works to help strengthen and revitalize neighborhoods has announced its acquisition of the Neighborhood Partners program.

For the past ten years Neighborhood Partners led by Julie Filapek has played a role in helping neighborhoods like one near Columbus School in Appleton have a better quality of life.

Now, she says the organization will be able to offer even more.

“It’s going to be really exciting because of the resources that are going to come together,” added Filapek.

In a new partnership with NeighborWorks Green Bay, a bigger focus will now be on putting people into homes and renovating areas that might seem somewhat blighted.

“As they identify challenges in the landscape in the built environment we can play a role in addressing those as well, whether it’s a distressed home or vacant lot that we can build on or some other opportunities I think we could really compliment each other with our skills and capacities,” said Noel Halvorsen, President and CEO.

So far 15 to 20 neighborhoods have already received help, from Neighborhood Partners in the Fox Valley area which works with people to connect and mobilize together as they achieve a common goal.

Filapek added, “The kinds of things that neighbors do include community arts projects, and gardening, and all kinds of social connection activities because for most neighborhoods, that’s what is most important to them, getting their neighborhood closely connected together.”

Together, the two agencies will cover a 37 county area across central and northeast Wisconsin.

