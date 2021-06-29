MORE NUMEROUS STORMS EXPECTED TODAY

Patchy fog is possible this morning and showers will linger across central and northern Wisconsin. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day and it will feel muggy. Temperatures will rise from the 60s this morning into the upper half of the 70s this afternoon. Numerous showers and storms should develop later today... and some storms may be strong.

Any rain should dissipate tonight, but another round of spotty afternoon storms could develop Wednesday. A cold front will pass through on Thursday. It may bring a round of isolated morning showers, but the afternoon should be dry. A north breeze picks up behind the front... bringing some drier air into Northeast Wisconsin leading into the Holiday weekend.

Friday will be a more comfortable day with low humidity and highs in the mid 70s. Skies will stay mostly sunny, with mainly clear conditions expected at night. Lows will settle into the mid 50s. The Fourth of July weekend looks dry and seasonable with highs in the lower 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday. The humidity will gradually return this weekend. Highs will stay in the mid 80s as we begin the new work week, and spotty afternoon storms are possible on Monday.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: SSW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

WEDNESDAY: NW/NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Morning fog, then muggy with scattered showers and storms. Mostly cloudy skies. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Showers ending with partly cloudy skies. Warm night. LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Warm and muggy with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty PM storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: A spotty round of early showers, then partly cloudy. Turning breezy with the humidity dropping late. HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Comfortable with mostly sunny skies. Breezy at times. HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Feeling slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Warm and humid with a chance of an afternoon storm. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

