Mishicot softball advances to Division 4 State Title Game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Mishicot softball team will play for a WIAA Division 4 State Championship Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. against Juda/Albany at King Park on the UWGB campus.

Mishicot narrowly defeated Phillips 2-1 in the Division 4 State Semifinals on Tuesday morning. Mishicot got the go ahead run the fifth inning on an RBI single by Abby Garceau to left field to take a 2-1 lead.

Mishicot has never won a softball state championship.

2021 State Softball Tournament

DIVISION 4

Division 4 Semifinals - Tuesday, June 29 @ UW-Green Bay

#4 Juda/Albany (19-6) 7, #1 Blair-Taylor (28-1) 5 - Stats

#2 Mishicot (26-3) 2, #3 Phillips (19-4) 1 - Stats

Championship - Tuesday, June 29 @ UW-Green Bay#2 Mishicot vs. #4 Juda/Albany (19-6). - 4:30 p.m. - Live Stream

