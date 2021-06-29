Advertisement

Mishicot softball advances to Division 4 State Title Game

Mishicot narrowly defeated Phillips 2-1 in the Division 4 State Semifinals on Tuesday morning.
Mishicot narrowly defeated Phillips 2-1 in the Division 4 State Semifinals on Tuesday morning.(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Mishicot softball team will play for a WIAA Division 4 State Championship Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. against Juda/Albany at King Park on the UWGB campus.

Mishicot narrowly defeated Phillips 2-1 in the Division 4 State Semifinals on Tuesday morning. Mishicot got the go ahead run the fifth inning on an RBI single by Abby Garceau to left field to take a 2-1 lead.

Mishicot has never won a softball state championship.

2021 State Softball Tournament

DIVISION 4

Division 4 Semifinals - Tuesday, June 29 @ UW-Green Bay

#4 Juda/Albany (19-6) 7, #1 Blair-Taylor (28-1) 5 - Stats 

#2 Mishicot (26-3) 2, #3 Phillips (19-4) 1 - Stats

Championship - Tuesday, June 29 @ UW-Green Bay#2 Mishicot vs. #4 Juda/Albany (19-6). - 4:30 p.m. - Live Stream

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate the robbery of a Walgreens on the west side. June 28, 2021
Man arrested for Green Bay Walgreens robbery
Authorities need your help in finding Marquita Smith, a teen who they consider missing and...
Allouez teen considered missing and endangered
The post listed attributes such as having car insurance, a full-time job, no criminal record,...
Winnebago County GOP shares controversial meme identifying “signs of white supremacy”
The aftermath of the Chicago Street Pub fire. June 28, 2021
Fire chief: Chicago Street Pub fire cause officially “undetermined,” relief fund set up
An SUV hit a bank building after crashing through a roundabout and losing a tire. The driver...
Car hits Appleton bank; driver arrested for 3rd OWI

Latest News

The Coleman baseball team advanced to the WIAA Division 3 State Title following its 6-4 win...
Coleman baseball to play for D3 State Championship
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames tosses his bat after hitting a three-run home run during the...
Brewers score 10 in 8th, beat Cubs 14-4 for 6th straight win
Oakfield wins D5 softball title, Kaukauna advances in D1
Oakfield wins D5 softball title, Kaukauna advances in D1
Kaukauna softball advances to Division 1 State Semifinals