Kaukauna softball advances to Division 1 State Semifinals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kaukauna Ghosts softball team rallied to defeat Wilmot Union 3-2 in the WIAA Division 1 State Quarterfinals to on Monday afternoon at Bay Port High School.

Kaukauna scored two runs in the sixth inning to win 3-2, advancing to the State Semifinals. Kaukauna (25-2) faces Burlington (22-4) in the Division 1 State Semifinals on Monday at 7 p.m.

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals - Monday, June 28 @ Bay Port High School

#2 Sun Prairie (22-3) 8, #7 Beaver Dam (19-4) 0 - Stats

#6 Chippewa Falls (25-5) 4, #3 Hamilton (23-4) 2 - Stats

#1 Kaukauna (25-2) vs. #8 Wilmot Union (13-11) - Stats

#4 Burlington (22-4) 4, #5 Cedarburg (26-4) - Stats

Semifinals - Monday, June 28 @ UW-Green Bay

#2 Sun Prairie (22-3) vs. #6 Chippewa Falls (25-5) - Stats

#1 Kaukauna (25-2) vs. #4 Burlington (22-4) - 7 p.m. - Live Stream | Live Stats

Championship - Wednesday, June 30 @ UW-Green Bay

Division 1 Championship - 3 p.m. - Live Stream

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.