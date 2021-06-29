Advertisement

Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue demonstrates the dangers of at home fireworks

Fireworks are illegal in the state except for those that don’t leave the ground, including smoke bombs, noisemakers, and sparklers. Without a permit, you can be fined $376
To show the dangers of fireworks, the team blew up various fruits with legal and illegal fireworks that can be purchased in town. The experiment is designed to show what could happen if you're careless around fireworks.(WBAY)
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - With the 4th of July only a few days away, the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue team is urging people to be careful with fireworks this holiday weekend.

To show the dangers of fireworks, the team blew up various fruits with legal and illegal fireworks that can be purchased in town. The experiment is designed to show what could happen if you’re careless around fireworks.

“It’s easy to get desensitized to firework safety. We hear it every year. It never could happen to me, it never could happen around here. But we know it does,” Peter O’Leary, the fire chief with the Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue team said.

Fireworks are illegal in the state except for those that don’t leave the ground, including smoke bombs, noisemakers, and sparklers. Without a permit, you can receive a $376 citation.

Even though sparklers are not illegal, Schumacher said they still hold a high risk of burn injuries, especially to younger children.

“People think of sparklers as safe, but the thing is they burn so hot -- 1,200 degrees -- and if kids grab it or even adults grab it, I mean, it’s an instant burn,” Garth Schumacher, the division chief of fire prevention with the fire/rescue team said.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there were 167 firework injuries in 2020.

To avoid injuries, the fire rescue team advises people to leave firework shows to the professionals.

“We constantly have to remind people that leaving fireworks to the professionals is the right way to go. As fun as they are you could have people seriously get injured,” O’Leary said.

