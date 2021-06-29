Fireworks safety reminders for July 4 weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As we celebrate our independence, doctors and law enforcement are urging people to be careful with fireworks this July 4 holiday.

Consumer Product Safety Commission data shows 57 percent of fireworks injuries are burns. Thirty percent of injuries are to the hands or fingers.

Action 2 News spoke with the medical director of the HSHS St. Vincent Hospital Emergency Room. Dr. Kyle McCarty says they typically see burns and eye injuries from ash.

Sparklers are popular for kids, but they can burn at a temperature of 2,000 degrees.

“Sparklers are fun. Typically you’re going to have kids using sparklers. You have to watch them carefully. They very commonly cause burns to the hands. Something to keep in mind is that up to 48 hours after using those sparklers they can still be dangerous for causing structure fires. The fire department recommends that you put them in a bucket of water for 48 hours before disposing of them,” says Dr. McCarty.

Do not get distracted. Closely watch your fireworks.

Do not stand directly over a fuse. Light it and back away.

Carefully dispose of fireworks.

“For the last ten years, there has been a structure fire related to fireworks in Green Bay. So anytime you’re disposing of fireworks, you want to make sure you put it in a bucket of water for 48 hours before you put it in your trash,” says Dr. McCarty.

The Oshkosh Fire Department posted this safety advice on Facebook:

• Use only legal fireworks (sparklers, fountains, etc.) Any firework that leaves the ground (bottle rockets) or explodes (firecrackers) is illegal to shoot off in Oshkosh and the entire State of Wisconsin.

• Only adults should light fireworks.

• Never use fireworks indoors.

• Never use fireworks in very dry or windy conditions.

• Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose close by in case something goes wrong. The bucket is also a great place to put spent fireworks.

• Never attempt to relight or handle any malfunctioning fireworks.

• Never throw or point fireworks at another person.

• Sparklers are deceptively dangerous. They burn at over 1,500⁰ F. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) more people are hurt using sparklers than with any other firework.

• Never use fireworks when you’re impaired by alcohol or other drugs.

• Please be courteous to your neighbors and don’t shoot any fireworks off in the later evening hours.

• Speaking of neighbors, be aware of any military veterans in your neighborhood that might suffer from PTSD and give them the respect they deserve.

• Fireworks scare a lot of dogs and other pets. Again, please be courteous.

