Evers kills GOP bill ending federal unemployment bonus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a Republican bill that would eliminate a $300-a week federal bonus for unemployed people.

The bonus was designed to help the unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s scheduled to end on Sept. 6 but Republican legislators pushed the bill through the Assembly and Senate earlier this month, insisting that business can’t find workers and the bonus is keeping people from seeking work.

Evers announced Tuesday he has vetoed the bill.

He wrote in his veto message that he objects to the Legislature interfering with the executive branch’s ability to administer the unemployment benefit program and there’s no evidence to support the claim the bonus is keeping people from finding work.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) issued this statement Tuesday evening after Evers vetoed the bill:

“Governor Evers refuses to acknowledge the facts. People will not go back to work when the government continues to pay them to sit on the couch. We’re seeing unemployment benefit recipient numbers rise while employers plead and try to incentivize employees to work for them. While Governor Evers says there is no data to prove this fact, the facts are all around us. Help wanted signs are everywhere. Businesses are running shorter shifts. They are closing early. The numbers of unemployed is falling faster in states that have ended the payments. His actions today clearly show how clueless he is as to what’s happening outside the mansion. After forced government shutdowns and one-size-fits-all restrictions, he should be doing everything he can to help the businesses that were able to stay afloat post-pandemic. Instead, he’s adding one more hurdle.”

