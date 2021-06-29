Advertisement

Evers kills GOP bill ending federal unemployment bonus

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a Republican bill that would eliminate a $300-a week federal bonus for unemployed people.

The bonus was designed to help the unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s scheduled to end on Sept. 6 but Republican legislators pushed the bill through the Assembly and Senate earlier this month, insisting that business can’t find workers and the bonus is keeping people from seeking work.

Evers announced Tuesday he has vetoed the bill.

He wrote in his veto message that he objects to the Legislature interfering with the executive branch’s ability to administer the unemployment benefit program and there’s no evidence to support the claim the bonus is keeping people from finding work.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) issued this statement Tuesday evening after Evers vetoed the bill:

