Dodge County man seriously injured in fireworks accident

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was seriously injured in a fireworks accident in Dodge County.

On June 26, the Sheriff’s Department and EMS responded to a residence on State Highway 16/60 in the Town of Lowell.

They found a 55-year-old man with serious injuries to his hands and stomach. The Sheriff’s Office says he was handling “large fireworks.”

The man was airlifted to UW Hospital in Madison for treatment of injuries.

The man’s name was not released.

The Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

“The Sheriff’s Office understands that fireworks can be a great way to celebrate our nation’s independence, but there are laws in place to prevent the tragedies such as the one that occurred on Saturday from happening. We need everyone’s cooperation to ensure we all can enjoy Independence Day without a trip to the hospital,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

As the July 4 weekend approaches, the Sheriff’s Office is reminding revelers which fireworks are and are not legal in Wisconsin.

Contact your local municipality for information on permits.

Legal Without a Permit:

State law allows the sale, possession, and use, without a permit, of sparklers not exceeding 36 inches in length, stationary cones and fountains, toy snakes, smoke bombs, caps, noisemakers and confetti poppers with less than ¼ grain of explosive mixture. Wis. Stat. § 167.10(1). There is no age restriction on the sale, possession, or use of these devices and the statute does not classify them as fireworks. The use and sale of some of these items may be prohibited by local ordinances. These are the only kinds of “fireworks,” as that word is commonly used, that a person may use or possess without a permit or that may be sold to a person who does not have a permit.

Illegal Without a Permit:

Possessing or using any other fireworks, including, for example, firecrackers, roman candles, bottle rockets, and mortars is illegal in Wisconsin without a valid permit. Wis. Stat. § 167.10(3). A commonly used rule of thumb is that a permit is required if the device explodes or leaves the ground. The sale of these fireworks to a person without a valid permit is also illegal, Wis. Stat. § 167.10(2), unless the seller is a wholesaler or jobber selling fireworks to a nonresident for shipment out of state. Wis. Stat. § 167.10(4).

If you’d prefer to leave it to the professionals, click here for a guide to local July 4 celebrations.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.