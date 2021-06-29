Dodge County man seriously injured by fireworks

LOWELL, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a 55-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries after handling fireworks Saturday evening.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, a report came in about an injury from fireworks at about 7:15 p.m. at the address of W8282 State Highway 16/60 in the Town of Lowell.

When they arrived, they found the man had received serious injuries to each of his hands, as well as his stomach.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man was flown to UW Hospital in Madison due to the severity of his injuries.

Authorities say they’re continuing to investigate the incident.

Dodge County authorities say most fireworks are in violation of state law, however the following are legal without a permit:

Sparklers not exceeding 36 inches in length

Stationary cones and fountains

Toy snakes

Smoke bombs

Caps

Noisemakers

Confetti poppers with less than 1/4 grain of explosive mixture

Possessing or using any other fireworks in the state of Wisconsin, such as firecrackers, roman candles, bottle rockets and mortars, is illegal unless you have a permit. In addition, selling these types of fireworks to a person without a valid permit is also illegal.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, if you would like to file a fireworks complaint in Dodge County, you can do so by filing an incident report on its app, or by CLICKING HERE to do so on the website. Hundreds of complaints are received each year, and authorities say those calls tie up 911 dispatchers. Complaints will be responded to by the Sheriff’s Office, and they will then dispatch those complaints to area police departments within Dodge County.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.