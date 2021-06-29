Advertisement

Dodge County man pleads no contest to charges in fatal 3-vehicle crash

(Storyblocks)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JUNEAU, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County district attorney says he’ll seek a long prison term for a Beaver Dam man who pleaded no contest to charges from a fatal, three-vehicle crash two years ago.

Dustin Vandergalien, now 36, pleaded no contest Tuesday to three charges: Homicide by a Vehicle by Use of a Controlled Substance (2nd or subsequent offense), Use of a Vehicle with Controlled Substance in Blood Causing Great Bodily Harm, and Operating with a Detectable Amount of a Restricted Controlled Substance in Blood Causing Injury (2nd or subsequent offense).

Prosecutors say in July, 2019, Vandergalien was driving east on County Road E, west of Horicon. He went into the westbound lane to pass another eastbound vehicle, but he didn’t return to his lane. He clipped the front of one westbound vehicle, sending it off the road, then hit a second car head-on, killing a front-seat passenger in that car. Four other people in that car, and two in the first one he hit, suffered injuries, some severe. Vandergalien had to be extracted from the wreckage of his own vehicle.

Vandergalien, who had two prior OWI convictions, admitted having a few mixers before he drove. Blood tests found a metabolite of cocaine as well as alcohol. In a statement, District Attorney Kurt Klomberg called the crash “totally preventable.” Vandergalien will be sentenced in September.

