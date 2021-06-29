Doctor responds to Sen. Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine event

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) held a news conference Monday with five people he says suffered adverse health effects from the COVID-19 vaccine and have been repeatedly ignored by the medical community.

U.W. Health’s Chief Quality Officer, Dr. Jeff Pothof, responds to the senator’s claims, saying they aren’t ignored by the health care community. He points out that vaccinators are required to report all adverse reactions when a person is vaccinated, and that millions of people have been safely vaccinated and protected from a potentially fatal or long-term illness.

Watch comments from Sen. Johnson’s news conference and our interview with Dr. Pothof in the video above.

