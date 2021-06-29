Advertisement

Complaint: Suspects charged in home invasions pointed gun at child, stabbed dog

Suspects in armed home invasion robberies.
Suspects in armed home invasion robberies.(Forest County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man and two teens have been charged in armed home invasion robberies in Oconto and Forest counties. In one case, a dog was stabbed and a gun was pointed at a child.

The suspects are all charged with multiple counts, including armed robbery and recklessly endangering safety. The defendants were identified as Kevin M. Reed, 20; Keilon Snipes-Reed, 16; and Galen I. Daniels, 17.

The crimes happened June 4 in Town of Wabeno in Forest County and Town of Mountain in Oconto County.

At 11:35 a.m., Forest County dispatchers received a report of a home invasion on Eagle Ln. Investigators learned three male suspects entered the home with a gun and knives and pointed a gun at a 12-year-old child. The suspects also stabbed the family’s dog with a knife.

The suspects got away with cash, jewelry and pills.

At 12:03 p.m., the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was called to the report of a robbery at a home on Palmer Ln in Mountain. A victim said three males entered her home. One was armed with a gun and one was armed with a “large fixed blade knife,” according to the complaint.

The victim said one of the suspects held the gun to the head of her and her brother. They demanded “cash and guns.”

The suspects got away with guns and about $500. They ran away from the scene.

The victims barricaded themselves in the home and called for help.

A K-9 was unable to track the suspects and there were no shoe imprints on the gravel driveway. However, a deputy spotted an issue with a gate at the end of the driveway. It appeared a vehicle had hit it. The deputy found a red vehicle reflector near the post and an empty beer can. A berm was also hit by a vehicle and the soil was moist to the touch.

Based on that evidence, investigators were able to identify the make and model of the suspect vehicle and notify other departments. The vehicle was a Ford Explorer that was once used as a police squad.

Suring’s police chief spotted the vehicle on County Highway M. The chief said it had signs of paint transfer and damage to the driver’s side tail light that matched evidence found at the scene. The vehicle was registered to Kevin M. Reed. The chief, who was in his personal vehicle, called an Oconto County deputy to make the stop.

The deputy pulled over the vehicle on County Highway R and took Reed into custody.

Reed said the trio decided to rob homes because they were “broke,” according to the complaint. They targeted homes they believed to be “somehow involved in dealing drugs.” Reed said he figured there would be money and valuables in those home. He said Daniels knew one of the victims of the Mountain robbery and that was why they targeted that home.

Reed admitted to robbing the Mountain home and hitting the gate as they fled the scene.

Reed states that the stolen guns were in his bedroom closet “waiting to be sold.”

On June 10, investigators executed search warrants at a home in White Lake and found guns stolen from the armed robberies. Keilon Reed was arrested.

Galen Daniels was later arrested in Town of Wabeno.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

