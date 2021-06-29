Advertisement

Coleman baseball to play for D3 State Championship

Cougars to play Kenosha St. Joseph Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.
The Coleman baseball team advanced to the WIAA Division 3 State Title following its 6-4 win Tuesday morning against Regis at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE Wis. (WBAY) - The Coleman baseball team advanced to the WIAA Division 3 State Title following its 6-4 win Tuesday morning against Regis at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

Trailing 4-2 in the third inning, Coleman scored four runs to take a 6-4 lead and ultimately held on for the win. Coleman scored 6 runs on only 3 hits. Kenosha St. Joseph (24-1) defeated Marathon 11-1 in five innings Tuesday afternoon in the D3 State Semifinals.

This is Coleman’s second state championship appearance for its baseball team. In 2012, the Cougars won the Division 4 State Championship.

DIVISION 3

Semifinals - Tuesday, June 29 at Fox Cities Stadium

#1 Coleman (25-2) 6, #4 Regis. (16-7) 4 - 11:05 a.m. - Stats

#2 Kenosha St. Joseph (24-1) 11, #3 Marathon (19-8) 1 (5) - Stats

Championship - Tuesday, June 29 at Fox Cities Stadium

#1 Coleman (25-2) vs, Kenosha St. Joseph (24-1) - 6:05 p.m. - Live Stats | Live Stream

