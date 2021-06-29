Advertisement

Caught on camera: Volcano erupts in Costa Rica

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Costa Rica’s Rincón de la Vieja volcano registered a new eruption Monday, one of its most powerful since 2011.

That’s according to the country’s observatory.

The eruption lasted three minutes and spewed volcanic material into nearby rivers.

Authorities reported ash fell over areas north of the crater with no major damages.

Access to the volcano, located in a national park between the Guanacaste and Alajuela provinces, has been closed for the last 10 years due to the volcano’s state of activity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate the robbery of a Walgreens on the west side. June 28, 2021
Man arrested for Green Bay Walgreens robbery
The aftermath of the Chicago Street Pub fire. June 28, 2021
Fire chief: Chicago Street Pub fire cause officially “undetermined,” relief fund set up
Authorities need your help in finding Marquita Smith, a teen who they consider missing and...
Allouez teen considered missing and endangered
The post listed attributes such as having car insurance, a full-time job, no criminal record,...
Winnebago County GOP shares controversial meme identifying “signs of white supremacy”
An SUV hit a bank building after crashing through a roundabout and losing a tire. The driver...
Car hits Appleton bank; driver arrested for 3rd OWI

Latest News

About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
Extreme heat is causing roadways to buckle in Washington state.
Extreme heat in Washington state is causing roadways to buckle
Law enforcement in Raleigh, N.C., is advising people to stay away from the loose cobra.
Venomous snake on the loose in North Carolina capital
Venmo is changing the way its fees work. Instant transfers may cost more.
Venmo to increase fees on instant transfers, other services
Oconto Falls man killed in crash on Highway 41