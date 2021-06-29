Advertisement

Brewers score 10 in 8th, beat Cubs 14-4 for 6th straight win

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames tosses his bat after hitting a three-run home run during the...
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames tosses his bat after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Willy Adames and Keston Hiura each hit a three-run homer during a 10-run outburst in the eighth inning that lifted the Milwaukee Brewers a 14-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

The Brewers earned their sixth consecutive victory to extend their NL Central lead over the Cubs to four games.

Avisaíl García homered and drove in three runs for the Brewers.

Jace Peterson went 3 for 4 and scored three runs.

Hiura had two hits and four RBIs.

Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom each hit a two-run homer for the Cubs.

