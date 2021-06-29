Advertisement

Amtrak plans 2nd daily Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago train

Service is expected to start in 2024
((Source: Pixabay))
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A second Amtrak passenger train that will run between St. Paul and Chicago is expected to begin daily service in 2024, after Minnesota lawmakers set aside $10 million for the project.

The money from the state was the final piece needed to jump-start the additional round-trip service to Chicago’s Union Station.

Minnesota now joins the federal government, Wisconsin and Amtrak in funding the $53.3 million capital portion of the project. According to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation report, infrastructure improvements are needed, including rebuilding a second mainline track in La Crosse, as well as numerous track and switch upgrades in Minnesota.

The trip would take about 7 1/2 hours and is expected to ferry about 124,000 passengers between St. Paul and Chicago each year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate the robbery of a Walgreens on the west side. June 28, 2021
Man arrested for Green Bay Walgreens robbery
Authorities need your help in finding Marquita Smith, a teen who they consider missing and...
Allouez teen considered missing and endangered
The post listed attributes such as having car insurance, a full-time job, no criminal record,...
Winnebago County GOP shares controversial meme identifying “signs of white supremacy”
The aftermath of the Chicago Street Pub fire. June 28, 2021
Fire chief: Chicago Street Pub fire cause officially “undetermined,” relief fund set up
An SUV hit a bank building after crashing through a roundabout and losing a tire. The driver...
Car hits Appleton bank; driver arrested for 3rd OWI

Latest News

The Coleman baseball team advanced to the WIAA Division 3 State Title following its 6-4 win...
Coleman baseball to play for D3 State Championship
Larry Pleau shows newspaper articles about his heart transplant surgery in 1986
Heart recipient turns 77
Fire trucks responding to New Hope UMC/Chicago Street Pub fire in Ledgeview on June 25, 2021
Fire departments from 3 counties fought pub, church blaze
Mishicot narrowly defeated Phillips 2-1 in the Division 4 State Semifinals on Tuesday morning.
Mishicot softball advances to Division 4 State Title Game
Where to find fireworks, festivals and fun for the 4th of July