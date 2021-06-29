After reaching 50% getting COVID-19 shot, Wisconsin doesn’t “move the needle”

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s vaccination progress continues to slow. A day after we reported more than 50% of Wisconsinites received a “shot in the arm” of COVID-19 vaccine, Wisconsin didn’t “move the needle” and we’re still at 50.1% of the population getting 1 or 2 doses and 46.7% of the population fully vaccinated.

Sixteen of the 19 counties we cover in our table later in this article saw no increase in the percentage of residents getting the vaccine, completing the vaccine, or both since Monday’s reports from vaccinators.

Vaccinators’ figures show just 3,260 people received the vaccine since the last report, while 4,477 Wisconsinites completed their vaccinations.

Counting only adults, 61.1% have at least started the vaccination regimen, which is an increase of one-tenth of a percent over Monday’s report, and 57.3% completed their vaccination, which is unchanged from Monday.

Meanwhile, new coronavirus cases continued a slow, upward trend. The Department of Health Services (DHS) says tests identified 120 more cases of the COVID-19 virus. Twenty-four new cases were found among 10 counties in WBAY’s viewing area (see the county list later in this article). The 7-day average for positive results has climbed to a still-low 0.9% of all tests since falling to 0.7% last week.

COVID-19′s death toll in Wisconsin increased by 17 to 7,306 lives lost. The DHS says 7 of those people died in the past 30 days. Sheboygan County had the only new death reported in WBAY’s viewing area. It didn’t change the state’s 7-day average of 1 death per day. Our latest calculations show 1.19% of all coronavirus cases result in death.

Five percent of all coronavirus infections have resulted in hospitalizations. The DHS reports 34 more hospitalizations for COVID-19 treatment since Monday morning. Current hospitalizations continue to reach year-long lows. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports after taking hospital discharges and deaths into account, there were 84 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals Monday, including 26 in intensive care units. Nine of the patients are in the Northeast health care region, with exactly one-third of them in intensive care. Fox Valley hospitals are treating 3 COVID-19 patients, with none in ICU. We expect Tuesday’s hospital numbers late in the afternoon.

Population vaccinated, by age group

12-15: 27.4% received a dose/20.8% completed

16-17: 36.7% received a dose/31.7% completed

18-24: 41.4% received a dose/36.9% completed

25-34: 46.7% received a dose/42.8% completed

35-44: 55.0% received a dose/51.1% completed

45-54: 56.7% received a dose/53.1% completed

55-64: 67.3% received a dose/63.7% completed

65+: 84.5% received a dose/81.2% completed

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (TUESDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 49.9% (+0.1) 47.1% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 45.1% (+0.1) 42.1% (+0.0) Dodge (87,839) 40.1% (+0.0) 37.8% (+0.0) Door (27,668) (NE) 65.6% (+0.0) 62.8% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 42.8% (+0.1) 40.5% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 41.5% (+0.0) 39.6% (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 43.6% (+0.0) 41.8% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 43.9% (+0.1) 41.5% (+0.0) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 40.8% (+0.0) 39.2% (+0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 47.0% (+0.0) 44.5% (+0.0) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 41.3% (+0.0) 39.0% (+0.0) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 51.6% (+0.0) 47.8% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 41.8% (+0.0) 40.1% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 49.7% (+0.0) 46.3% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 36.7% (+0.0) 34.6% (+0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 48.4% (+0.0) 45.6% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 42.8% (+0.1) 40.2% (+0.0) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 34.9% (+0.1) 33.3% (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 47.9% (+0.1) 44.9% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 230,055 (48.5%) (+0.1) 217,908 (46.0%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 254,255 (46.3%) (+0.1) 237,971 (43.3%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,919,229 (50.1%) (+0.0) 2,721,267 (46.7%) (+0.0)

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you. You can also CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team’s guide to vaccine clinics and vaccinators, including phone numbers and websites to make appointments and information on free rides to appointments.

February 5, 2020, to June 29, 2021:

612,732 confirmed coronavirus cases

32,155 hospitalizations (5%)

7,306 deaths (1.19%)

2,351 cases still active (<1%)

602,730 considered recovered (98%)

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 31,962 cases (+5) (253 deaths)

Calumet – 5,845 cases (+2) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 2,411 cases (59 deaths)

Dodge – 11,995 cases (+1) (177 deaths)

Door – 2,632 cases (+1) (24 deaths)

Florence - 451 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,626 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (126 deaths)

Forest - 966 cases (23 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 1,043 cases (23 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,614 cases (19 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) – 985 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,377 cases (27 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,658 cases (74 deaths)

Marinette - 4,238 cases (67 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 1,797 cases (41 deaths)

Menominee – 805 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,539 cases (+1) (59 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,848 cases (+3) (223 deaths)

Shawano – 4,749 cases (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,889 cases (+2) (151 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 4,974 cases (+1) (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,222 cases (+2) (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,373 cases (+6) (201 deaths)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Hospital Association and Michigan Department of Health do not update reports on weekends.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

