4 displaced following Appleton house fire, no injuries reported

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say four people and their pet have been displaced due to a fire Monday afternoon in Appleton.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, crews were called to the 2400 block of S. Eric Drive just after 3:30 p.m. for a report of a house fire.

When they arrived, they found everyone was out of the home, but were able to see flames and smoke.

They quickly began to attack the fire, and were able to bring the fire under control within a half hour.

Authorities say the four displaced people are two adults and two children. Action 2 News was told one person was home with the pet at the time of the fire.

Damage is estimated to be about $100,000.

Although a cause wasn’t immediately provided, fire officials say they would like to remind everyone to place coals from a grill or fire pit in a metal can with a lid once the coals have cooled. That protocol is the same for fireworks.

