3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Hubble in trouble, and space tourism updates

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Hubble’s still in trouble. The main computer is down. The backup computer? Also down.

Brad Spakowitz gives us the latest news on attempts to revive the Hubble Space Telescope.

He also news about space tourism: Sir Richard Brandon’s plane-launched Virgin Galactic rocket clears a major hurdle.

Also, a new company develops a way to travel into space carried by a balloon. It comes complete with reclining chairs, a bar and Wi-Fi -- and tickets are already available for $150,000 for a round-trip. (For that price, we expect an open bar.)

