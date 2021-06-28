Wisconsin to allow gender-neutral language on birth certificates

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin parents will be able to opt for gender-neutral language on birth certificates.

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services made the announcement Monday.

It starts Thursday, July 1.

“This change reflects my and my administration’s commitment to gender-neutral terminology and to recognizing that Wisconsin families are diverse and should be valued and respected,” said Gov. Evers. “I am glad to see this change being made as we continue to update our state policies and procedures to better reflect the Wisconsinites we serve.”

Birth forms will be updated with a “parent-parent” option and a “parent giving birth” option.

As we celebrate #Pride, @DHSWI and I are excited to announce that, starting Thursday, Wisconsin parents will have a gender-neutral option for parents. This change reflects our continued commitment to recognizing that every family deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) June 28, 2021

Forms will now be available in English, Spanish and Hmong.

After July 1, people who would like to change the record on an existing birth certificate can contact Vital Records at 608-266-1373.

“We are working hard to make Wisconsin a more inclusive, equitable, and just state and this update ensures our LGBTQ Wisconsinites are seen and heard when welcoming a child into the world,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Updating our birth certificate forms is one important step on the long road to adopting gender-neutral language in all of our external documents.”

