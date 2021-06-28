Winnebago County GOP shares controversial meme identifying “signs of white supremacy”

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Republican Party surprised its Facebook followers with a controversial post Monday morning.

The post, first shared by Winnebago County Republican Party Chair Ed Hudak, shared the “signs of white supremacy.”

The post listed attributes such as having car insurance, a full-time job, no criminal record, and a good credit score as “signs of white supremacy.”

Many people, including self-identified Republicans, showed their disappointment in the comments section, calling the post “disgusting” and “inappropriate.”

Follow-up comments from the party suggest the post was a meme meant to be a warning about “critical race theory,” an academic movement to re-examine racial justice in America that has been criticized by conservatives.

While Jon Doemel, the Winnebago County Executive, believes the conversation about critical race theory should be had, he said Facebook is not the place to have it.

“We need to start a conversation and bridge the rhetoric. Unfortunately, the politics of 2021 is about ‘owning’ the other side. We can advance our community by working on common issues. Divisive memes do not contribute to the community in which I seek to build,” Doemel told us.

WBAY reached out to the Winnebago County Republican Party but could not get a comment.

The Facebook post was taken down around 3:00 Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.