Travel trailer stolen from Kaukauna storage unit complex, help needed finding suspects

TOWN OF KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities need your help to find a vehicle and the suspects believed to have stolen a travel trailer from a storage unit complex.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer was stolen from the complex around June 17th.

The storage unit complex is located at W571 Wrightstown Road, and authorities add the units and travel trailers are visible from the highway.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspects may still be in the state of Wisconsin, but believe they are from out of state.

In addition, authorities add they were recently seen in the Necedah area, and were also spotted in Green Bay around the time of the original theft.

Keep in mind they may be staying at a campground with the trailer.

The vehicle believed to be involved is a Chevy Tahoe or a GMC Yukon with two wheel drive, and is a late 90′s model.

Authorities say the vehicle has flat black paint, and add a rear window is missing.

The stolen travel trailer is described as a 23 foot Salem FSX.

Authorities were able to find photos of the suspects, where are shown below, as well as photos of the involved vehicle.

Surveillance camera video was also shared, and shows the vehicle used during the theft entering the drive of the complex, and leaving with the trailer. That video can be found above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Sheldon Pedranzan at 920-832-5625 and use the case number of 21-027627. You may also contact him by e-mail. CLICK HERE to send him a message.

