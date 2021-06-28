Advertisement

Travel trailer stolen from Kaukauna storage unit complex, help needed finding suspects

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities need your help to find a vehicle and the suspects believed to have stolen a travel trailer from a storage unit complex.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer was stolen from the complex around June 17th.

The storage unit complex is located at W571 Wrightstown Road, and authorities add the units and travel trailers are visible from the highway.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspects may still be in the state of Wisconsin, but believe they are from out of state.

In addition, authorities add they were recently seen in the Necedah area, and were also spotted in Green Bay around the time of the original theft.

Keep in mind they may be staying at a campground with the trailer.

The vehicle believed to be involved is a Chevy Tahoe or a GMC Yukon with two wheel drive, and is a late 90′s model.

Authorities say the vehicle has flat black paint, and add a rear window is missing.

The stolen travel trailer is described as a 23 foot Salem FSX.

Authorities were able to find photos of the suspects, where are shown below, as well as photos of the involved vehicle.

Surveillance camera video was also shared, and shows the vehicle used during the theft entering the drive of the complex, and leaving with the trailer. That video can be found above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Sheldon Pedranzan at 920-832-5625 and use the case number of 21-027627. You may also contact him by e-mail. CLICK HERE to send him a message.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after getting pulled from the water in Door County
How much rain did you receive from June 26-27?
The aftermath of the Chicago Street Pub fire. June 28, 2021
Fire chief: Chicago Street Pub fire cause officially “undetermined,” relief fund set up
Fire in machine causes $50,000 worth of damages at Georgia Pacific
CEO, President of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce asks Evers to end unemployment benefits

Latest News

Help needed finding stolen travel trailer, vehicle used during theft
Help needed finding stolen travel trailer, vehicle used during theft
Stolen travel trailer from storage unit complex in the Town of Kaukauna
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
More than 50% of Wisconsinites received COVID-19 vaccine
June 28 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spotty storms