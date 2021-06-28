Advertisement

Suspect sought in robbery of Green Bay Walgreens

Police investigate the robbery of a Walgreens on the west side. June 28, 2021
Police investigate the robbery of a Walgreens on the west side. June 28, 2021(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating the robbery of a Walgreens store on the city’s west side.

At about 2:30 a.m., an employee reported a man with a gun robbed the store at 116 N. Military Ave.

A K-9 followed the track to a nearby apartment, but no suspect was found.

Police say a fake gun was found near the store. They believe it was used in the robbery.

The suspect was described as wearing a surgical mask.

The N. Military Ave. store is open 24 hours.

Action 2 News will update this story when we get more information.

