SPOTTY STORMS TODAY... RAIN MORE WIDESPREAD TUESDAY

South winds today will lead to a warm-up and a slight bump in humidity. Highs should get to near 80° with a dew point in the mid 60s. Spotty storms can be expected this afternoon... mostly west and north of the Fox Cities. That doesn’t mean the Fox Valley stays totally dry, just that chances for rain are highest elsewhere. Given the higher humidity, lows will stay in the mid 60s tonight.

There will be a higher chance for more widespread rain and storms on Tuesday. It will feel even muggier with highs in the upper 70s and generally cloudy skies. Most rain should exit the area by Tuesday night, but skies stay mostly cloudy and lows hold in the mid 60s once again.

Another round of spotty afternoon storms could develop Wednesday. A cold front will pass through on Thursday. It may bring a round of morning storms, but the afternoon should be dry. A north breeze picks up behind the front... bringing some drier air into Northeast Wisconsin just in time for the Holiday weekend.

Friday will be a more comfortable day with low humidity and highs in the mid 70s. Skies will stay mostly sunny, with mainly clear conditions expected at night. Lows will settle into the mid 50s. The Fourth of July weekend looks dry and seasonable with highs near 80 on Saturday and into the lower 80s on Sunday. The humidity will gradually return late this weekend and into next week.

WINDS & WAVES:

THIS AFTERNOON: S 10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TUESDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Scattered showers and storms... especially north and west. Humid. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers ongoing... mainly south. LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Feeling muggier with cloudy skies. Times of rain and storms likely. HIGH: 79 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Warm and muggy with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty PM storms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: A round of early storms, then partly cloudy. Turning breezy with the humidity dropping late. HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Comfortable with mostly sunny skies. Breezy at times. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Pleasant and mostly sunny. Seasonable. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Warmer and feeling slightly humid. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

