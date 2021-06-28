Advertisement

Some stations running out of gasoline ahead of Independence Day

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) – AAA says more than 43 million Americans will hit the road this Fourth of July weekend.

If you’re one of them, it might be tough to find gas.

A shortage of tanker truck drivers, along with the pandemic-related travel surge, is causing supply chain bottlenecks and shortages.

Several areas are already reporting gas shortages, including the Pacific Northwest and northern California.

The trade group National Tank Truck Carriers reports up to 25% of tank trucks are sitting idle across the country.

Industry insiders say there were driver shortages before the pandemic, but the lockdowns forced many drivers to retire or change jobs.

In addition to a gas shortage, prices at the pump are the highest they have been since 2014.

The national average is now $3.09 per gallon.

