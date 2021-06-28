President Biden visiting Wisconsin to promote bipartisan infrastructure plan

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBAY) - President Joe Biden will visit Wisconsin this week to discuss the infrastructure package.

Guidance from the White House says the president will visit La Crosse on Tuesday, June 29. An exact time and location were not given.

Last week, a bipartisan group of senators met with the president and agreed to a $1.2 trillion plan that includes spending on roads, transit, electric vehicles, water, broadband and climate change.

The deal was nearly compromised over the weekend after President Biden suggested he wanted more in “human infrastructure.” The White House walked that back and said the president was not threatening a veto.

“My comments also created the impression that I was issuing a veto threat on the very plan I had just agreed to, which was certainly not my intent,” Biden said.

Now it’s up to the president and bipartisan group of lawmakers to secure enough votes to pass the bill on Congress. Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney appeared on the Sunday shows to discuss the possibility of getting Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on board.

“If we can pull this off, I think Mitch will favor it,” Romney said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “I think Leader McConnell will be for it, if it continues to come together as it is.”

