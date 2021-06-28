Oakfield wins WIAA Division 5 State Title

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oakfield Oaks softball team is the WIAA Division 5 State Champions. The Oaks (25-2) defeated Hurley 8-4 on Monday afternoon at King Park on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus.

Oakfield dominated Seneca in the D5 State Semifinal on Monday morning, winning 10-0 in five innings.

Hurley scored three runs over the first 2 innings to take a 3-0 lead but Oakfield scored 2 runs in the bottom of the second on Alyvia Robinson’s RBI double to center field scoring Adi Moser and then an RBI sacrifice fly by Aly Lamonska.

The Oaks then tied the game in the third inning on Taneal Tadman’s RBI single scoring JJ Gremminger. Oakfield took the lead on its lone senior Vanessa Flury’s RBI single which brought in Tadman and then a throwing error allows Flury to score to make it 5-3.

Oakfield scored five runs in the third inning to take a 7-3 lead. Oaks would go on to win 8-4. They win their sixth State Championship in school history, and their first title since 2014 when they claimed the crown in Division 4.

DIVISION 5

Monday, June 28 @ UW-Green Bay

#1 Oakfield (24-2) 10, # 4 Seneca (17-6) 0 - Stats

#3 Hurley (24-5) 6, #2 Pacelli (25-4) 5 - Stats

Championship - Monday, June 28 @ UW-Green Bay

#1 Oakfield (25-2) 8. #3 Hurley (24-6) 4 - Stats

