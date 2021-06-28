MORE RAIN EXPECTED THIS WEEK

South winds today will lead to a slight warm-up and a little bump in humidity. Highs should be in the mid to upper 70s with a dew point in the mid 60s as which means there is a lot of moisture around, therefore we will see additional rain and storm chances this week. Spotty storms should develop by the afternoon mostly west and north of the Fox Cities, but a few showers could also pass through throughout the day in far southeastern portions of the area.

There will be a higher chance for more widespread rain and storms tomorrow. It will feel muggier with highs around 80 degrees. Another round of scattered storms could develop Wednesday and some of those rain and storms could linger into Thursday morning. Once a cold front pass through later in the week, a north breeze picks up bringing some drier air into Northeast Wisconsin just in time for the Holiday weekend.

The humidity will drop late, and highs will be back into the mid 70s Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Skies should continue to clear that night allowing lows to fall into the middle 50s. The Independence Day weekend looks dry and seasonable with highs near 80 on Saturday and Sunday.

WINDS & WAVES:

AREAS OF FOG ESPECIALLY EARLY

MONDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TUESDAY: S VEER W 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and slightly warmer. Scattered PM showers and storms... especially north and west. HIGH: 77 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Feeling muggier with cloudy skies. Rain and storms likely. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Morning t’showers. Turning breezy with the humidity dropping late. HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Pleasant and mostly sunny. Seasonable. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly sunny, warmer. HIGH: 82

