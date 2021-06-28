“Mission: Free the Pipediver” a success. How crews removed robot stuck in water pipeline

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Mission accomplished.

As Action 2 News first told you over the weekend, the Green Bay Water Utility was finally able to free a robot stuck inside one of the main pipelines supplying water to the City of Green Bay and four nearby communities very early Sunday morning.

It took more than 18 hours just to remove it. That’s a lot longer than originally expected.

Early Saturday morning, mission ‘free the pipediver’ began.

Green Bay Water Utility General Manager Nancy Quirk documented the day in photos and videos.

“I will just say that it was a long, long day,” Quirk told us Monday.

On a day when the community was asked to conserve water, Mother Nature did just the opposite.

“I think the rain just intensified everything. It was just wet,” says Quirk.

Once a critical piece of equipment arrived from Texas Saturday morning, the utility crews set to work prepping the pipe so they could drill a hole in the top.

A very tedious task was only complicated by frequent downpours.

“He couldn’t see!” says Quirk. “We had to go buy him a canopy and put it over the work site so that he could see what he was doing.”

After making some adjustments to how and where they tapped into the transmission line, and confirming it wasn’t leaking, they had to slowly drain the pipe that had been supplying half the water to Green Bay, Ashwaubenon, Hobart, Wrightstown and the Town of Scott.

“We emptied for five-and-a-half hours. It was a mile of 36 inch pipe, which we calculated to almost 280,000 gallons of water that we had to pump out of that pipe to get it clean so this guy could go in,” explains Quirk

Then came the robot rescue, a scene vaguely reminiscent of a mine rescue, finally freeing the pipediver just after midnight.

When asked how exactly it got stuck, Quirk says, “It hit the valve at an angle that it just got stuck. It couldn’t move.”

Why the head of the robot got stuck, when it’s designed to move easily through valves, is still the mystery.

Engineers took a lot of pictures inside and are carefully examining them now.

The utility still needs to inspect its other main transmission line for leaks, but it’s built like the one that caused all this trouble, so it might be awhile before the robot’s next deployment.

“I just said I was so proud of the dedication and expertise of our workers, because they knew they had to get that main back in service and they stayed until it got done,” adds Quirk.

She says the community answered the call to conserve water, helping avoid avoiding pressure loss or other problems.

Water was finally restored to normal levels nearly 24 hours after the job started.

