Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to visit Thornberry Creek Monday

Barnes will be touring the Thornberry Creek clubhouse in Hobart to talk about its role as ‘a Wisconsin tourism attraction.’
Source: Mandela Barnes campaign Facebook page
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will be visiting Northeast Wisconsin Monday.

Barnes will be touring the Thornberry Creek clubhouse in Hobart to talk about its role as ‘a Wisconsin tourism attraction.’

Barnes will also participate in a culinary session with the executive chef while meeting the Oneida Nation Business committee.

According to the press release, “attendees must follow all CDC and local public health guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including, as appropriate, mask-wearing and social distancing.’

