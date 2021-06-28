Advertisement

KEEP AN EYE ON TUESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It will be muggy tonight with some patchy fog. Also a few spotty thundershowers will be possible. No risk of severe weather here... But keep an eye on Tuesday.

As a weak cold front slips across the area more numerous showers and storms are expected - especially in the afternoon and evening. A few of these storms could be strong with hail and gusty winds. And of course, some more heavy rainfall will be possible with some of the storms.

Another round of spotty afternoon storms could develop Wednesday. A cold front will pass through on Thursday. It may bring a round of morning storms, but the afternoon should be dry. A north breeze picks up behind the front... bringing some drier air into Northeast Wisconsin just in time for the Holiday weekend.

Friday will be a more comfortable day with low humidity and highs in the mid 70s. Skies will stay mostly sunny, with mainly clear conditions expected at night. Lows will settle into the mid 50s. The Fourth of July weekend looks dry and seasonable with highs near 80 on Saturday and into the lower 80s on Sunday. The humidity will gradually return late this weekend and into next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

TUESDAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

WEDNESDAY: NW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Muggy with patchy fog. A few spotty t’showers. LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Morning fog. Humid with scattered showers and storms - Some possibly strong afternoon & evening. HIGH: 79 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Warm and muggy with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty PM storms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: A round of early storms, then partly cloudy. Turning breezy with the humidity dropping late. HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Comfortable with mostly sunny skies. Breezy at times. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Pleasant and mostly sunny. Seasonable. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Warmer and feeling slightly humid. Mostly sunny. (stray t’shower???) HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Warm and humid. Chance of an afternoon storm. HIGH: 84

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How much rain did you receive from June 26-27?
Man dies after getting pulled from the water in Door County
The aftermath of the Chicago Street Pub fire. June 28, 2021
Fire chief: Chicago Street Pub fire cause officially “undetermined,” relief fund set up
Fire in machine causes $50,000 worth of damages at Georgia Pacific
CEO, President of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce asks Evers to end unemployment benefits

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Showers and fog tonight, keeping an eye on Tuesday storms
First Alert Forecast: Showers and fog tonight, keeping an eye on Tuesday storms
June 28 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spotty storms
After a rainy week, we still have rain chances for the next 4 days.
How much rain did you get in the past week?
First Alert Weather
SPOTTY STORMS TODAY... RAIN MORE WIDESPREAD TUESDAY