It will be muggy tonight with some patchy fog. Also a few spotty thundershowers will be possible. No risk of severe weather here... But keep an eye on Tuesday.

As a weak cold front slips across the area more numerous showers and storms are expected - especially in the afternoon and evening. A few of these storms could be strong with hail and gusty winds. And of course, some more heavy rainfall will be possible with some of the storms.

Another round of spotty afternoon storms could develop Wednesday. A cold front will pass through on Thursday. It may bring a round of morning storms, but the afternoon should be dry. A north breeze picks up behind the front... bringing some drier air into Northeast Wisconsin just in time for the Holiday weekend.

Friday will be a more comfortable day with low humidity and highs in the mid 70s. Skies will stay mostly sunny, with mainly clear conditions expected at night. Lows will settle into the mid 50s. The Fourth of July weekend looks dry and seasonable with highs near 80 on Saturday and into the lower 80s on Sunday. The humidity will gradually return late this weekend and into next week.

WINDS & WAVES:

TUESDAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

WEDNESDAY: NW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Muggy with patchy fog. A few spotty t’showers. LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Morning fog. Humid with scattered showers and storms - Some possibly strong afternoon & evening. HIGH: 79 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Warm and muggy with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty PM storms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: A round of early storms, then partly cloudy. Turning breezy with the humidity dropping late. HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Comfortable with mostly sunny skies. Breezy at times. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Pleasant and mostly sunny. Seasonable. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Warmer and feeling slightly humid. Mostly sunny. (stray t’shower???) HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Warm and humid. Chance of an afternoon storm. HIGH: 84

