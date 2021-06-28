Johnson holds event highlighting those who experience adverse COVID-19 vaccine effects

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R - Wisconsin) highlighted those who claim to have had adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning in Milwaukee.

Senator Johnson acknowledged that the vaccines have been highly effective, and mostly safe, but he brought together a group including former Packers lineman Ken Ruettgers, who say they or their families have had serious negative effects.

Medical experts have consistently said the benefits far outweigh the risks, but the senator takes issue with that.

“And I think, unfortunately, because of that desire to end this pandemic, too many people in the medical establishment and in our federal health agencies are, if not completely ignoring, certainly downplaying, what is happening,” said Johnson.

One of Johnson’s democratic challengers, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, issued this statement regarding the event:

“One of the most dangerous things a lawmaker can do is think they know more than they actually do. Defer to science, listen to reason.”

