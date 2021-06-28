Advertisement

Johnson holds event highlighting those who experience adverse COVID-19 vaccine effects

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R - Wisconsin) highlighted those who claim to have had adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning in Milwaukee.

Senator Johnson acknowledged that the vaccines have been highly effective, and mostly safe, but he brought together a group including former Packers lineman Ken Ruettgers, who say they or their families have had serious negative effects.

Medical experts have consistently said the benefits far outweigh the risks, but the senator takes issue with that.

“And I think, unfortunately, because of that desire to end this pandemic, too many people in the medical establishment and in our federal health agencies are, if not completely ignoring, certainly downplaying, what is happening,” said Johnson.

One of Johnson’s democratic challengers, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, issued this statement regarding the event:

“One of the most dangerous things a lawmaker can do is think they know more than they actually do. Defer to science, listen to reason.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of the Chicago Street Pub fire. June 28, 2021
Fire chief: Chicago Street Pub fire cause officially “undetermined,” relief fund set up
How much rain did you receive from June 26-27?
Man dies after getting pulled from the water in Door County
Fire in machine causes $50,000 worth of damages at Georgia Pacific
Police investigate the robbery of a Walgreens on the west side. June 28, 2021
Man arrested for Green Bay Walgreens robbery

Latest News

Kaukauna softball advances to Division 1 State Semifinals
Appleton home damaged by fire
4 displaced following Appleton house fire, no injuries reported
Oakfield wins WIAA Division 5 State Title
The Kaukauna Ghosts softball team rallied to defeat Wilmot Union 3-2 in the WIAA Division 1...
Kaukauna softball advances to Division 1 State Semifinals