INTERVIEW: DNR expects a strong fishing season on Lake Michigan

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAKE MICHIGAN (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is optimistic for a “strong season” for fishing on Lake Michigan after a great start early in 2021.

DNR Great Lakes Fisheries Supervisor Brad Eggold talks with our Chris Roth about what anglers are hauling in from the big lake as the season progresses.

He also talks about the millions of fish they’ve stocked on the lake this year, how the DNR is planning for 2022 and 2023, and how this is coordinated with stocking partners and neighboring states.

