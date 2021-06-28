How much rain did you get in the past week?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a rainy week, capped off by a rainy weekend. Below are 7-day rainfall totals reported Monday morning by the National Weather Service. If a location had more than one rainfall report, we used the highest amount.

The rain isn’t over. The First Alert Weather forecast says various parts of our viewing area will see rain sometime in the next 4 days.

Location County 7-day total (inches) Stevens Point Portage 5.05 Wisconsin Rapids Co-op Wood 5.05 Waupaca Waupaca 5.01 New London Outagamie 4.96 Pulaski Brown 4.75 Green Bay Botanical Garden Brown 4.59 Shiocton Outagamie 4.46 Clintonville Waupaca 4.29 Ashwaubenon (Green Bay NWS) Brown 4.05 Appleton Outagamie 4.03 Wautoma Waushara 4.01 Green Bay East Brown 3.97 Green Bay ASOS Brown 3.91 Wisconsin Rapids Wood 3.84 Wausau Marathon 3.71 Shawano Shawano 3.55 Oshkosh Co-op Winnebago 3.52 Suring Oconto 2.95 Merrill Lincoln 2.89 Eau Pleine Reservoir Marathon 2.75 Florence Florence 2.73 Forestville Door 2.59 Willow Reservoir Oneida 2.47 Washington Island Door 2.44 Antigo Langlade 2.31 Marshfield Co-op Wood 2.08 White Lake Langlade 2.07 Two Rivers Manitowoc 2.07 Lac Vieux Desert Vilas 1.97 Summit Lake Langlade 1.95 Brillion Calumet 1.90 Peshtigo Marinette 1.86 Manitowoc Manitowoc 1.49 Crivitz High Falls Marinette 1.45

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.