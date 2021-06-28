How much rain did you get in the past week?
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a rainy week, capped off by a rainy weekend. Below are 7-day rainfall totals reported Monday morning by the National Weather Service. If a location had more than one rainfall report, we used the highest amount.
The rain isn’t over. The First Alert Weather forecast says various parts of our viewing area will see rain sometime in the next 4 days.
|Location
|County
|7-day total (inches)
|Stevens Point
|Portage
|5.05
|Wisconsin Rapids Co-op
|Wood
|5.05
|Waupaca
|Waupaca
|5.01
|New London
|Outagamie
|4.96
|Pulaski
|Brown
|4.75
|Green Bay Botanical Garden
|Brown
|4.59
|Shiocton
|Outagamie
|4.46
|Clintonville
|Waupaca
|4.29
|Ashwaubenon (Green Bay NWS)
|Brown
|4.05
|Appleton
|Outagamie
|4.03
|Wautoma
|Waushara
|4.01
|Green Bay East
|Brown
|3.97
|Green Bay ASOS
|Brown
|3.91
|Wisconsin Rapids
|Wood
|3.84
|Wausau
|Marathon
|3.71
|Shawano
|Shawano
|3.55
|Oshkosh Co-op
|Winnebago
|3.52
|Suring
|Oconto
|2.95
|Merrill
|Lincoln
|2.89
|Eau Pleine Reservoir
|Marathon
|2.75
|Florence
|Florence
|2.73
|Forestville
|Door
|2.59
|Willow Reservoir
|Oneida
|2.47
|Washington Island
|Door
|2.44
|Antigo
|Langlade
|2.31
|Marshfield Co-op
|Wood
|2.08
|White Lake
|Langlade
|2.07
|Two Rivers
|Manitowoc
|2.07
|Lac Vieux Desert
|Vilas
|1.97
|Summit Lake
|Langlade
|1.95
|Brillion
|Calumet
|1.90
|Peshtigo
|Marinette
|1.86
|Manitowoc
|Manitowoc
|1.49
|Crivitz High Falls
|Marinette
|1.45
Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.