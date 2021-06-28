Advertisement

How much rain did you get in the past week?

After a rainy week, we still have rain chances for the next 4 days.
After a rainy week, we still have rain chances for the next 4 days.(Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a rainy week, capped off by a rainy weekend. Below are 7-day rainfall totals reported Monday morning by the National Weather Service. If a location had more than one rainfall report, we used the highest amount.

The rain isn’t over. The First Alert Weather forecast says various parts of our viewing area will see rain sometime in the next 4 days.

LocationCounty7-day total (inches)
Stevens PointPortage5.05
Wisconsin Rapids Co-opWood5.05
WaupacaWaupaca5.01
New LondonOutagamie4.96
PulaskiBrown4.75
Green Bay Botanical GardenBrown4.59
ShioctonOutagamie4.46
ClintonvilleWaupaca4.29
Ashwaubenon (Green Bay NWS)Brown4.05
AppletonOutagamie4.03
WautomaWaushara4.01
Green Bay EastBrown3.97
Green Bay ASOSBrown3.91
Wisconsin RapidsWood3.84
WausauMarathon3.71
ShawanoShawano3.55
Oshkosh Co-opWinnebago3.52
SuringOconto2.95
MerrillLincoln2.89
Eau Pleine ReservoirMarathon2.75
FlorenceFlorence2.73
ForestvilleDoor2.59
Willow ReservoirOneida2.47
Washington IslandDoor2.44
AntigoLanglade2.31
Marshfield Co-opWood2.08
White LakeLanglade2.07
Two RiversManitowoc2.07
Lac Vieux DesertVilas1.97
Summit LakeLanglade1.95
BrillionCalumet1.90
PeshtigoMarinette1.86
ManitowocManitowoc1.49
Crivitz High FallsMarinette1.45

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

