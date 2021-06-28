Help needed finding missing and endangered Allouez teen

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Your help is needed in finding an Allouez girl, who authorities say is missing and endangered.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Marquita A. Smith has been missing since Sunday, June 27.

Authorities describe Smith as 5′4, and weights about 140 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes, and they add she should be traveling with a black and white zebra print suitcase with a pink zipper. They add they don’t have a clothing description available at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office says Smith was last seen at her Allouez home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, or Sgt. Matthew Wilson.

Wilson can be contacted by e-mail, or by calling 920-448-6192, as well as 920-461-0873. CLICK HERE to e-mail him.

