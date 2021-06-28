Advertisement

Green Bay man pleads not guilty in road rage stabbing

Joseph Olvera being taken into custody by Green Bay Police on April 5.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man has pleaded not guilty to charges in a fatal stabbing during a road rage incident.

Joseph Olvera, 43, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the death of a 25-year-old man.

Olvera was arrested in April after the stabbing at a Marathon gas station in the 600 block of Walnut Street. Court documents state Olvera was angry with the victim for allegedly cutting him off in the parking lot.

Documents state Olvera was “madder than usual” when he pulled out of the gas station, and had pulled out the SIM cards in his cell phones so police couldn’t use his phone to locate him. They tracked him down to a home on Charles Street.

The victim’s friends drove the victim away from the scene and called for help. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Olvera’s being held on a $750,000 bond. His next court appearance is August 10.

