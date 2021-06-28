Experts: Delta variant will dominate without enough vaccinations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Health experts say the highly contagious “delta” variant is popping up in one of every five COVID-19 cases in the U.S. And there is growing concern it might be more contagious than the viruses we have already seen.

“It’s more contagious than the viruses that have come before, and it’s a little bit slippery so immune responses don’t work quite as well against it,” said Dave O’Connor, Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The delta variant is a version of the coronavirus that was first found in India and makes up 20% of all COVID-19 infections in the U.S.

“We now in Wisconsin are seeing about 5 to 10% of our viruses are Delta. And so we can forecast that by the end of the summer, the Delta viruses are probably going to be the majority, if not the only viruses that we’re seeing in our state,” said O’Connor.

While Wisconsin has seen low numbers of COVID-19 cases, Bellin Health officials say for three consecutive days they have seen their lowest COVID-19 hospitalizations since March 2020 because of all the vaccinations.

“We currently at Bellin have zero people in our COVID unit who are currently in isolation related to COVID infection, and that’s the first time we really have seen that,” said Dr. Brad Burmeister, Bellin Health Emergency Medicine Physician.

Officials say it’s important to note that if you are vaccinated from COVID-19, you can still get the delta variant, but you are less likely to experience any major symptoms.

“If you want to get ahead of this Delta virus that’s likely going to be the predominant virus in our state in a couple of months, you got to start getting vaccinated now and you got to make those plans because then you’ll be protected,” said O’Connor.

Experts say we need to be aware and remain cautious of this dangerous variant so we don’t backslide.

“If you can get vaccinated and avoid becoming a host for the virus or have the virus infect you, that’s just another opportunity to try to stop the spread of variants and new variants from being created,” said Dr. Burmeister.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.