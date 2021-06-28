Advertisement

De Pere schools giving away books and math games this summer

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Unified School District of De Pere is helping prevent “summer slide” with a books and math program.

The Sunny Summer Books and Numbers program provides free books and math games. Students can pick up a bag of books and math games geared toward their age level.

“Summer is meant to be fun. Obviously getting outside and playing is important or going to the community pool. That’s all really important, but we don’t want kids to lose sight or think reading or doing math is just a school thing. It’s really a life skill that’s going to carry throughout their lives,” says Luke Herlache, principal, Dickinson Elementary School.

The program is held at the following locations dates and times:

  • TUESDAY: Legion Park, June 15-August 10, 2-3 p.m.
  • WEDNESDAY: Optimist Park, June 16-August 11, 12-1 p.m.
  • THURSDAY: Dickinson School Courtyard, June 17-July 1, 12-1 p.m.
  • THURSDAY: De Pere Middle School, July 8-August 12, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Students do not need to be part of the district to get books and math games. It is open to all.

CLICK HERE for more information,

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after getting pulled from the water in Door County
How much rain did you receive from June 26-27?
Fire in machine causes $50,000 worth of damages at Georgia Pacific
Fire crews outside the Chicago Street Pub in Ledgeview.
Owners of Chicago Street Pub to rebuild at same location, relief fund set up
Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office responds to multiple crashes on I-41 Saturday, including hit squad car

Latest News

school supplies
Show local support amid school supply shortage
UW Health COVID-19 testing tubes
Wisconsin to provide free COVID-19 testing for schools
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers
Gov. Evers vetoes bill expanding eligibility for school vouchers
School desks
Heads of Wisconsin’s largest school districts “dismayed” by state budget