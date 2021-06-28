De Pere schools giving away books and math games this summer

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Unified School District of De Pere is helping prevent “summer slide” with a books and math program.

The Sunny Summer Books and Numbers program provides free books and math games. Students can pick up a bag of books and math games geared toward their age level.

“Summer is meant to be fun. Obviously getting outside and playing is important or going to the community pool. That’s all really important, but we don’t want kids to lose sight or think reading or doing math is just a school thing. It’s really a life skill that’s going to carry throughout their lives,” says Luke Herlache, principal, Dickinson Elementary School.

The program is held at the following locations dates and times:

TUESDAY: Legion Park, June 15-August 10, 2-3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY: Optimist Park, June 16-August 11, 12-1 p.m.

THURSDAY: Dickinson School Courtyard, June 17-July 1, 12-1 p.m.

THURSDAY: De Pere Middle School, July 8-August 12, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Students do not need to be part of the district to get books and math games. It is open to all.

