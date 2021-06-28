Advertisement

Conservative group files lawsuit over Wisconsin ballot drop boxes

Ballot drop box
Ballot drop box(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. - A nonprofit conservative law firm filed a lawsuit in Wisconsin that challenges the state’s use of absentee ballot drop boxes.

The suit filed Monday in Waukesha County Circuit Court by Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty argues against the state Elections Commission’s interpretation that ballot drop boxes can be unstaffed, temporary or permanent.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the institute is asking the court to allow absentee ballots to be cast only by mail or in-person delivery to a municipal clerk.

Absentee ballot boxes and community ballot collecting initiatives were widely used during the November election and clerks made use of drop boxes during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide more return options for the high number of absentee voters.

